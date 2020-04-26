Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Christy Hoffman. View Sign Service Information James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-584-9004 Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Christy Hoffman, 73 of Charlotte entered into the presence of the Lord on April 17, 2020 at her home. She was born on December 25, 1946 in Atlanta, GA to the late Albert and Frances Christy. A graduate of Chamblee High School (1964) she became a vibrant student and cheerleader. She attended Erskine College and later married, Paul Hoffman, her husband of 48 years. She was a faithful follower of her Lord Jesus Christ who grew up in the Doraville Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church and later united with King's Cross Church (ARP) in Charlotte NC. A constant encourager and most wonderful homemaker she was selfless in all she did, never complaining in the midst of her lifelong struggle against Rheumatoid Arthritis, instead trusting the Providence of the Lord. Martha always modelled what a loyal and a generous friend ought to be. She was intelligent and creative, well-read in a variety of areas, a wonderful conversationalist with a gentle personality that humbly covered a wealth of talents and giftings. She remained an ardent sports fan of Georgia Bulldog football as well as the Atlanta Braves her entire life.



Survivors include Paul W. Hoffman, many friends, and the King's Cross Church.



Memorials may be made to King's Cross Church, 3936 Craig Avenue, Charlotte, NC, 28211.



A private graveside service will be held at Prosperity Church Cemetery, Atlanta GA.



James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.





Martha Christy Hoffman, 73 of Charlotte entered into the presence of the Lord on April 17, 2020 at her home. She was born on December 25, 1946 in Atlanta, GA to the late Albert and Frances Christy. A graduate of Chamblee High School (1964) she became a vibrant student and cheerleader. She attended Erskine College and later married, Paul Hoffman, her husband of 48 years. She was a faithful follower of her Lord Jesus Christ who grew up in the Doraville Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church and later united with King's Cross Church (ARP) in Charlotte NC. A constant encourager and most wonderful homemaker she was selfless in all she did, never complaining in the midst of her lifelong struggle against Rheumatoid Arthritis, instead trusting the Providence of the Lord. Martha always modelled what a loyal and a generous friend ought to be. She was intelligent and creative, well-read in a variety of areas, a wonderful conversationalist with a gentle personality that humbly covered a wealth of talents and giftings. She remained an ardent sports fan of Georgia Bulldog football as well as the Atlanta Braves her entire life.Survivors include Paul W. Hoffman, many friends, and the King's Cross Church.Memorials may be made to King's Cross Church, 3936 Craig Avenue, Charlotte, NC, 28211.A private graveside service will be held at Prosperity Church Cemetery, Atlanta GA.James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family. www.jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close