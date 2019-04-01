Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Dean Clontz Helms. View Sign

Martha Dean Clontz Helms born July 1, 1929 - March 3, 2019. Born in Union County to Banks and Ottie Clontz. Attended Fairview High School and a graduate of Wingate College. She was the wife of Charles Riston Helms who is deceased. At the time of her passing she was a resident of Abernathy Laurels in Newton N.C. She is survived by her 3 children, Marcia Bradshaw, Derrick Helms, and Stewart Helms. She had 7 grand children, and 5 great grand children. She had 4 brothers,Paschal, Bland, Garren, and Hernon Clontz who have all passed. She also had 1 sister Doris Clontz Linker, who has also passed. Services will be at Forest Lawn West Cemetery, 4601 Freedom Drive, Charlotte N.C on Wednesday April 3, 2019. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm till 1:00 pm. Graveside service at 1:00 pm. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.

