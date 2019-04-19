Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Dover. View Sign





The funeral ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Grace Church of the Nazarene, in Rock Hill. Burial will follow at Unity Cemetery in Fort Mill.



Born in the Lake Wylie area of Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, Mrs. Dover was a daughter of the late Charles Ross and Grace Capps. She worked for Lance in Charlotte for twenty years. Mrs. Dover was the widow of the late Richard Pershing Dover, Sr.



Surviving are her daughter, Gail D. Coker and her husband, Dean of Edgemoor; her son, Richard P. Dover, Jr. of Charlotte; her brother, Robert S. Capps of Charlotte; three grandchildren, Barry Benfield, Michael Dover and Kristin Kelly; and five great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at Wolfe Funeral Home in Fort Mill.



Memorials may be made to Grace Church of the Nazarene, 1029 Mt. Gallant Road, Rock Hill, SC 297132.



Condolences:

