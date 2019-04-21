Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Elizabeth (Hannah) Godfrey. View Sign

Martha H. Godfrey, 94, of Charlotte went to be with the Lord Friday, April 19, 2019. Mrs. Godfrey was born on May 7, 1924 in Pelzer, S.C. to the late Ernest and Brooksie Hannah. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Hamp Godfrey and brother Randolph. Martha was a devoted member of Thrift Baptist Church for 68 years. Beloved and devoted mother and grandmother, she is surivved by her daughter Mary Lynn Little of Mount Holly, son and daughter-in-law Bruce and Beverly Godfrey of Jacksonville, FL.; two grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. A funeral service for Mrs. Godfrey, officiated by Rev. Gene Lathan, will be held at 11:00 a.m Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly. The family will greet guests for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Thrift Baptist Church, 8415 Moores Chapel Road Charlotte, NC 28214. Online condolences may be left at

375 Woodlawn Avenue

Mount Holly , NC 28120

