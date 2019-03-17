Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Elizabeth Long. View Sign

Martha Elizabeth Long, 97, died early morning on March 15, 2019. She was the sixth of nine children born to William David Long and Blanche Huntley Long in Jefferson Township, Chesterfield County, South Carolina. The family moved to the Mint Hill area when she was seven.



She was predeceased by her parents, brother William Kemp Long and his wife Addie Mae McGee Long, sister Nellie Blanche Long York and her husband William John York, sister Winnie Ruth Long, sister Frances Edith Long Williams and her husband Leonard Augustus Williams, brother Thomas Paul Long and his wife Dorothy Lee Mullis Long, sister-in-law Eloise Harrell Long, and brother Donald Franklin Long and his wife Colleen York Long.



Martha, nicknamed "Mottie" and "Mot," is survived by her brother David Carlton Long and her sister Maida Long McComb and her husband Harvey Ellis McComb III. Surviving also are 18 nieces and nephews to whom Mottie was a second mother. There are numerous spouses of the nieces and nephews who survive, along with their children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.



Martha worked at various textile mills in Charlotte and Monroe. She told wonderful stories about her "public work." Learning at her mother's elbow, Martha was a great cook. She enjoyed music and singing, needlecrafts, quilting, and puzzle books. Having never married, she lived with her parents and was a devoted companion and helper. In the parents' later years, Martha was a faithful caregiver. She was a well-liked and respected lady in her community.



Martha was a faithful follower of Christ her entire life. Visitation will be at 2:00 pm on Sunday, March 17, at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel, and the service will be at 3:00 pm. Burial will follow at Shiloh Truelight Church of Christ, 8614 Truelight Church Road, where she will be laid to rest beside her parents and sister Winnie Ruth.



The family thanks the staffs of Jesse Helms Nursing Center and Atrium Health in Monroe.



Memorials in Martha's name may be made to a .



