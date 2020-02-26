Martha Ellen Daniel, 64, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Born to Wilton and Mildred Hipp in Charlotte, Martha graduated from West Mecklenburg High School and attended Kings Business College. She worked outside the home as a paralegal and inside the home as a full time caregiver for her mother and her husband, the late Michael Ray Daniel. Martha was loved by her friends and family, both canine and human. Visitation will be held at Alexis Baptist Church, Alexis, NC on Saturday, February 29, 2020 beginning at 10am. Funeral Service will follow at 11am.
To leave online condolences and to read her complete obituary please visit www.mcewenfs.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 26, 2020