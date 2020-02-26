Martha Ellen Daniel

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear about Martha's passing."
    - Rene Lewis
Service Information
McEwen Funeral Services
5716 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC
28212
(704)-334-6421
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Alexis Baptist Church
Alexis, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Alexis Baptist Church
Alexis, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Martha Ellen Daniel, 64, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Born to Wilton and Mildred Hipp in Charlotte, Martha graduated from West Mecklenburg High School and attended Kings Business College. She worked outside the home as a paralegal and inside the home as a full time caregiver for her mother and her husband, the late Michael Ray Daniel. Martha was loved by her friends and family, both canine and human. Visitation will be held at Alexis Baptist Church, Alexis, NC on Saturday, February 29, 2020 beginning at 10am. Funeral Service will follow at 11am.

To leave online condolences and to read her complete obituary please visit www.mcewenfs.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Charlotte, NC   (704) 334-6421
funeral home direction icon