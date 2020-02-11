Martha Falls Clark, 71, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at Carrington Place in Matthews, NC.
Ms. Clark was born in Asheville and devoted her career to Coronary Care Nursing.
She was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Mary Falls Bradley, a sister Patricia Causey, and is survived by a sister Myrtle Reed , and ex-husband Alan Clark of Asheville, plus cousins, nieces, and nephews. Martha will be especially missed by her friends/caregivers Marilyn and Steve Presson and their family in Charlotte.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm Friday, February 14 at the 856 Tunnel Road, Asheville, chapel of Groce Funeral Home with the Rev. James Lamb officiating.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Hospice of Union County, 700 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe, NC 28110.
The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 11, 2020