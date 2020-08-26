Wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and former public servant, Martha Hawkins Curran passed away on August 22, 2020 after a long illness. She was born at Duke Hospital, the daughter of the late Thomas Williams Hawkins and Mary Lineberger Hawkins. Martha was raised in Warrenton, North Carolina; she lived the rest of her life in Charlotte.
She was happiest when she was with her children and grandchildren. At a time when many women were breaking barriers, she contributed to that effort by being the first woman elected to the office of Clerk of Superior Court for Mecklenburg County. She then proceeded to win her next five elections before retiring in 2014. She was immensely proud of her 30 years service to the citizens of Mecklenburg County.
She was a proud Tar Heel, having received her undergraduate degree at UNC Chapel Hill and her J.D. from the University of South Carolina. An attorney, she was a member of the Bar in both North and South Carolina. She served on numerous local and statewide committees and task forces furthering the cause of justice and administration of court systems, including the Mecklenburg County Courthouse search committee. In 2014 she was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by Governor McCrory, our states highest honor recognizing service to the state she loved.
She is survived by her husband, Ned; two children, Ben (Katie) and Brody (Heather); her grandchildren: Harper, Willa, Zoey and Finn whom she loved and often spoiled; and a brother, William Hawkins (Rosemarie). In lieu of goodbyes, she would often simply tell her children and grandchildren "be good".
The family is grateful for the care and treatment provided by Dr. Haggstrom and the entire staff at Levine Cancer Institute. A private gathering was held by the family.
