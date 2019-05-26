Martha Irene McQuay

Martha Irene McQuay, of Durham, died May 17, 2019. Her family surrounded their beloved 93-year-old aunt and cousin.

Survivors include Martha "Libby" Walsh and her husband, John of Bahama, NC., Vickie Reddick and her husband, Stephen of Oak Ridge, TN, and David McQuay of Durham; Robert McQuay of Conover, NC, Lisa McQuay and her partner, Christopher Eubank of Chapel Hill, NC; Joel Threatt and his wife, Beverly Black of Charlotte; and. Her first cousins include Doris Sellari of Kannapolis, NC; Zelma Foutz of Lenoir, NC; Oleta Lopez of Palm Beach, FL; Gail Hillikee, Ponte Verda, FL.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1 at 1:30pm at Mulberry Presbyterian Church, 5600 Tuckaseegee Rd, Charlotte, NC 28208. Burial will follow the service. The family will greet friends in the fellowship hall following the burial.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mulberry Presbyterian Church at 5600 Tuckaseegee Rd, Charlotte, NC 28208.

Arrangements for the McQuay family are under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. For full obituary: www.hallwynne.com. Select obituaries.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 26, 2019
