Martha Jean Blake (Hedden) Lennon
1927 - 2020
Martha Lennon (92) of Charlotte, NC passed away from her earthly home to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Southminster Retirement Community.

Ms. Lennon was born on September 23, 1927 in Badin, NC, daughter of the late George Caylor, Sr. and Mary Hunley Hedden. She completed high school through Montreat College, NC and attended Winthrop College, majoring in Music.

She was of the Baptist faith, a member of the Unitarian Church for many years and later affiliated with Quail Hollow Presbyterian Church while she was living at Southminster.

Martha will be remembered for her love of family. She was known for her beautiful piano playing and gourmet cooking. Martha had a college nickname of "Keys" for her piano playing. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and cross-stitching. Martha traveled the US and around the world with Friendship Force.

Ms. Lennon was preceded in death by her parents, husband Burnice Clayton Blake, brothers George Hedden, Jr, James Richard (Jim) Hedden, sister-in-law Carolyn Hedden and former husband Duncan E. Lennon.

Ms. Lennon is survived by her sons George Blake of Roanoke, VA, Robert Blake of Charlotte; daughter Mary Jordan and husband Rob of Matthews, NC; stepchildren John (Carolyn) Lennon of Wake Forest, Matthew (Mary Ann) Lennon of Andover, MA, Peter Lennon and Robin Hornung of Bothel, WA and sister-in-law Ruby Hedden of Charlotte; grandchildren Will, Duncan, Alex, Molly, Dylan, Nick and Josh and a host of nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held at the Sharon Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the American Red Cross (www.redcross.org), the American Heart Association (www.heart.org) or the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org).

Our family would like to thank the Southminster staff and Dr. Thad Clements.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.McEwenFS.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral Services
5716 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC 28212
7043346421
