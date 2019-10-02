Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Jean (Robertson) Reid. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Services 5716 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28212 (704)-334-6421 Memorial Gathering 2:30 PM McEwen Funeral Services 5716 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28212 View Map Graveside service 3:00 PM Sharon Memorial Park 5716 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Jean Robertson Reid (89) passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 in Charlotte, NC. She was the fourth child and only daughter born at home in Pineville, NC on August 17, 1930 to Theo and Mary Honeycutt Robertson and was a graduate of Central High School.



As owner of The Cupboard Restaurant on South Blvd for over 50 years, Mother loved holding court as guests became friends and staff became family. She loved it when people called her Mother.



In her golden years, she enjoyed piling up every plant she had along with her dog and driving to North Myrtle Beach. She loved piddling in the yard, Bingo, visitors, Cheerios every morning, church BBQs, a little something sweet after every meal, watching Jeopardy and basketball while wearing her big Grannybeats headphones and reading the newspaper. For the last two years, she found great comfort and care at Sharon Towers on the skilled nursing floor. She adored her new friends and felt cherished by the incredible team that doted over her.



Martha is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Charles, William and Marion Robertson; husband William Francis Reid and daughter and son-in-law Mary Delight Reid Wilson and Troy Stephen Wilson and her faithful and loyal dog, Millie.



She is survived by her son Billy Reid and daughter-in-law Tonya Reid of Charlotte, grandchildren Beau Wilson (Charlotte), Benjamin Wilson (Rochester, NY), Chris Reid and wife Tiffany (Mount Pleasant, SC), Scott Reid and wife Jenn (Charlotte), Alex Reid and wife Lindsay Owen Reid (Charlotte) and Porter Metzler (Charlotte) along with great grandchildren Kate Austin Wilson, Reid Wilson, Kyle Wilson, Lucy Reid, Sawyer Reid, Max Reid and Ruby Reid and a host of nieces and nephews.



Martha also leaves her devoted friends Becky and Joe Mitchell, Felecia Kendrick and Anne Henderson along with the beloved Sharon Towers Skilled Nursing Team.



A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 4 2019 at 3pm at Sharon Memorial Park located at 5716 Monroe Road in Charlotte. Friends may gather at the McEwen Funeral home at 2:30pm before processing to graveside.



In lieu of flowers, go treat yourself and a loved one to something sweet in Martha's honor because life is short, and should be celebrated and savored.



