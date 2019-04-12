Mrs. Martha Joanne Rodgers, 78, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019. She was born in Union County on July 23, 1940 to the late Hurley and Nena Laney. Joanne is also preceded in death by her loving husband Carl "Eddie" Rodgers, three brothers; William, Johnny and Jerry Laney, two sisters Margaret Ward and Mae Moore.
She was a lifelong member of Mineral Springs United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening and working with her flowers. She was a loving wife, mother and Maw-Maw and will be dearly missed by her family.
Funeral services for Mrs. Rodgers will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Mineral Springs UMC, 5915 Old Waxhaw-Monroe Rd, Monroe, NC 28112. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm until 1:45pm prior to the service.
Joanne is survived by a son Scott Rodgers, a daughter Ginger Rodgers Outen, husband David, two grandchildren; Shane Outen, wife Courtney and Clint Outen, one great-grandchild Olivia Outen.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 12, 2019