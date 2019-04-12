Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mrs. Martha Joanne Rodgers, 78, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019. She was born in Union County on July 23, 1940 to the late Hurley and Nena Laney. Joanne is also preceded in death by her loving husband Carl "Eddie" Rodgers, three brothers; William, Johnny and Jerry Laney, two sisters Margaret Ward and Mae Moore.



She was a lifelong member of Mineral Springs United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening and working with her flowers. She was a loving wife, mother and Maw-Maw and will be dearly missed by her family.



Funeral services for Mrs. Rodgers will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Mineral Springs UMC, 5915 Old Waxhaw-Monroe Rd, Monroe, NC 28112. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm until 1:45pm prior to the service.



Joanne is survived by a son Scott Rodgers, a daughter Ginger Rodgers Outen, husband David, two grandchildren; Shane Outen, wife Courtney and Clint Outen, one great-grandchild Olivia Outen.



Online condolences may be made at



Gordon Funeral Service and Crematory is caring for the Rodgers family.

Mrs. Martha Joanne Rodgers, 78, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019. She was born in Union County on July 23, 1940 to the late Hurley and Nena Laney. Joanne is also preceded in death by her loving husband Carl "Eddie" Rodgers, three brothers; William, Johnny and Jerry Laney, two sisters Margaret Ward and Mae Moore.She was a lifelong member of Mineral Springs United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening and working with her flowers. She was a loving wife, mother and Maw-Maw and will be dearly missed by her family.Funeral services for Mrs. Rodgers will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Mineral Springs UMC, 5915 Old Waxhaw-Monroe Rd, Monroe, NC 28112. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm until 1:45pm prior to the service.Joanne is survived by a son Scott Rodgers, a daughter Ginger Rodgers Outen, husband David, two grandchildren; Shane Outen, wife Courtney and Clint Outen, one great-grandchild Olivia Outen.Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralservice.com Gordon Funeral Service and Crematory is caring for the Rodgers family. Funeral Home Gordon Funeral Service, Inc.

1904 Lancaster Avenue

Monroe , NC 28112

(704) 283-8141 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close