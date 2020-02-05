Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha McCorkle Bullard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Louise McCorkle-Bullard, aged 78, died peacefully Friday, the 31st of January, 2020 at Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.



Martha went to Harding High School (Class of '59), married and spent almost 30 years as a military wife, living in many places in the US and in Europe. Martha was especially enamored with Germany and Italy following military postings there. She raised her family but also worked as a decorator, school administrator, and in the aviation industry. Active in the Eastern Star for some years, she also volunteered as a bookkeeper for a local police department. Her hobbies included reading, sewing, traveling, and her favorite was to cook a good meal and enjoy it with her family or friends. Known to many as Mimi, she never met a stranger and had a smile and disposition that would always light up a room. Martha was proud of her heritage and a lover of animals and wildlife.



Preceded in death by her parents, her eldest son, Clay, and grandson, Kyle, Martha is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Herman; four children, Paula (Arno), Steven (Lina), Kathy, and Kelly (Hector); brother, Raleigh Henley; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her caregiver in her later years, Virginia Malone; and Bella the cat.



Visitation will be held from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home, 16901 Old Statesville Rd., Huntersville, NC. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 pm, also at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home. The family will receive friends immediately following the funeral service.



At Martha's request, memorial gifts may be made to the Charlotte ASPCA or the Charlotte Humane Society in lieu of flowers.



Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

