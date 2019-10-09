Mrs. Shinn, age 72, passed away following a long illness at Asbury Care Center on October 7, 2019. Born April 15, 1947 in Florence, SC., she was the daughter of Lucille Long Morrell and George Morrell. She attended Garinger High School. She served as a care-giver for her aunt and her mother for many years.
Martha loved animals and enjoyed gardening, especially tropical plants. But her greatest joy was her granddaughter, Summer. She loved attending Summer's horse shows, softball, and basketball games.
Mrs. Shinn is survived by her husband, Craig Shinn, her son Jeff Shinn and wife Julie, granddaughter Summer Shinn, and her sister, Linda Gordon.
Interment will be private at Cedar Grove UMC in Bostic, NC.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral and Cremation Service, Charlotte.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 9, 2019