Martha Poisson

Martha Brand Poisson "Brandy" CHARLOTTE - Martha Brand Poisson "Brandy", of Charlotte, NC, died peacefully in the care of Harris Hospice at Presbyterian Hospital on September 23, 2020. She was 89. She was born on December 14, 1930, in Charlotte, NC to Robert Alfred Brand, Jr. and Martha Lineberger Brand. In 1949, Brandy graduated from St. Agnes School in Alexandria, VA and attended Pine Manor College in Chestnut Hill, MA. In 1952, Brandy met the love of her life, Franklin Rockwell Poisson, Sr. of Wilmington, NC. On September 6, 1952, they were married and embarked on a journey that would last over 68 years and produce three children, three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. They resided in Wilmington until they moved to Charlotte in 1963. Brandy will be remembered lovingly by her family and friends as a devoted wife, a loving mother and grandmother, and a fiercely loyal friend. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, The Junior League of Charlotte, and various neighborhood garden clubs. Earlier in her life, she was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing bridge with friends. She loved being outdoors and was a wonderful gardener. She is survived by her husband, Franklin Rockwell Poisson, Sr.; son Franklin Rockwell Poisson, Jr. (and wife Tina), of Wilmington, NC; daughters Martha Jane Brand Poisson and Lucy Wilson Poisson (and husband, John), of Charlotte, NC; her three grandchildren, Jennifer L. Poisson (and husband, Mike), Kelly C. Wright (and husband, Wes), and Barbara J. Poisson (and fiancé, Rameil), her great-granddaughter, Lillian Claire Wright; her siblings, sister Margaret Angeline Bafford and brothers Robert Alfred Brand, III (and wife Betsy) Abel Lineberger Brand (and wife Cameron); and many nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no memorial service at this time. Memorials may be sent to Christ Episcopal Church (1412 Providence Rd., Charlotte, NC 28207) or to the UNC-Lineberger Cancer Center (101 Manning Drive, Chapel Hill, NC 27514).



