Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Rigler Furr. View Sign Service Information Wilkinson Funeral Home 100 Branchview Dr Ne Concord , NC 28025 (704)-786-3168 Send Flowers Obituary





She was born March 26, 1924 in Charlotte, NC to Cornelia Davis Rigler and Edward Jackson Rigler.



Martha graduated from Central High School in 1942 where she was 1st Violin in the orchestra. She was awarded a music scholarship to Queens College and played in the Queens Davidson Orchestra. Along with her husband, she ran Furr's Garden Center for many years.



She was predeceased by her husband of 75 years, Robert Carol Furr and her sister, Jeanne Porter.



Survivors include her sister Anne Allison of Advance NC, her sons Robert Carol Furr, Jr and wife Karen of Greensboro NC Richard Lee Furr and wife Sandy of Greensboro NC and daughter Martha Jeanne Murdock and husband Steve of Concord NC 4 grandchildren, 6 great grandchild ren and 2 great great-grandchildren



Martha loved her family and was always happy to be with them. She also loved working with her flowers.



She was a member of Sharon Presbyterian Church and the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.



A private service will be held for family.



Her family gratefully acknowledges the compassionate care she received from the staff at Tucker Hospice House. In light of that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis NC 28081.



Condolences may be left at

Martha Rigler Furr 95 passed away peacefully on February 19, 2020 at the Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis, NC.She was born March 26, 1924 in Charlotte, NC to Cornelia Davis Rigler and Edward Jackson Rigler.Martha graduated from Central High School in 1942 where she was 1st Violin in the orchestra. She was awarded a music scholarship to Queens College and played in the Queens Davidson Orchestra. Along with her husband, she ran Furr's Garden Center for many years.She was predeceased by her husband of 75 years, Robert Carol Furr and her sister, Jeanne Porter.Survivors include her sister Anne Allison of Advance NC, her sons Robert Carol Furr, Jr and wife Karen of Greensboro NC Richard Lee Furr and wife Sandy of Greensboro NC and daughter Martha Jeanne Murdock and husband Steve of Concord NC 4 grandchildren, 6 great grandchild ren and 2 great great-grandchildrenMartha loved her family and was always happy to be with them. She also loved working with her flowers.She was a member of Sharon Presbyterian Church and the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.A private service will be held for family.Her family gratefully acknowledges the compassionate care she received from the staff at Tucker Hospice House. In light of that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis NC 28081.Condolences may be left at www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close