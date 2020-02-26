Guest Book View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Send Flowers Obituary

God graced the earth on July 5, 1936 with Martha Sparks Arcilesi. She was born in Spruce Pine, NC to the late Rom and Gladys Sparks. Martha passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020.



She was a mountain girl at heart, a cheerleader at Mitchell High in Spruce Pine, where she was also part of the Rhododendron Queen Court, and then attended Furman University.



Martha married the love of her life, Richard Arcilesi on August 6, 1955. They truly had a "happily ever after" marriage. They both loved to travel, and she counted herself blessed to have the opportunity to experience so many new places. From riding the Orient Express, to attending the Royal Ascot or traveling to Japan, she delighted in the wonder of it all. One of her favorite places was the exquisite beauty of Monte Carlo.



But even more than travel, Martha loved being home and spending time with her family. The home that she and Richard lived in for 35 years was her sanctuary, her "happy place". And everyone who came through those doors felt it too...welcomed and loved. Her greatest joy was being mother to her three children: Richard Arcilesi and wife Linda, Beth Arcilesi and partner Robyn Withrow, Mark Arcilesi and wife Lorrie; as well as grandchildren: Marisa Arcilesi, Erica Arcilesi Derr and spouse Charlie, Brooke Arcilesi Snow and spouse Toben, and Alexa Arcilesi; and great-grandchildren, Jet and Maddox Snow.



On the rare occasion Martha would venture out...it was to meet her sisters (Gerry Emmert and Anita Uber, both of Charlotte) for lunch. Weekly Wednesdays at Trio and a 40-year tradition of Thursday lunches where each sister alternated picking the spot and paid that week. In addition to her two sisters, Martha is survived by her brother, Mike Sparks and his wife Kay of Raleigh. Martha was predeceased by her husband, Richard and her sister, Marguerite Elliott.



Martha loved her birds, making sure all feeders were full. She could name any bird coming to visit for a spell. Martha was an avid golfer back in the day and loved gardening. She had a great love for flowers and so appreciated their color and delicacies. And just like her favorite peonies, she left a lasting fragrance on all who knew her. One that lingers even now. Having Avery as her four-legged companion throughout the day brought her much joy too. They fed each other's need for unconditional love.



The family would like to extend a loving thank you to mom's "sidekicks": Pam King and Taneka Cannon - two of the kindest women who brought joy, laughter and companionship to mom. As a family we benefited from their amazing gift of compassion. Also, a heartfelt thank you to Vigilant Healthcare & Homewatch. To Maxine Daniels, Sharnita Young and Danna Cox, the end of life care you provided mom was so tender and loving. You helped see her peacefully to heaven.



Mom, to know you are in the presence of God, reunited with dad and no longer in pain brings us all so much comfort. Forever in our hearts...Love, your family.



Martha was at home with her family when the Lord called her to the wonderful place he prepared for her in heaven. A family graveside service will be held 11:00 am Friday, February 28, at Sharon Memorial Park.



Donations may be made to honor Martha at The or The Humane Society of Charlotte.



Condolences may be offered at





