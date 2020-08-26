Martha Camp Summers, 90, of Pineville, NC, wife of the late R. J. Summers, entered eternal rest on Saturday, August 22, 2020.
Our mother was born on January 29, 1930 to the late Horace and Lela Camp of Rutherfordton, NC. Her life was drastically altered at the age of two years old when her father was killed in a tragic accident while at work. From that time forward, along with her two older sisters, she was raised by her mother and grandmother. She graduated from RS Central High School in 1948 and soon completed her nurses training at Rutherfordton Memorial Hospital. On July 2, 1950, she and R. J. Summers were married and began their lives together in Charlotte, NC.
Martha was a devoted wife, a loving and nurturing mother and an excellent friend and neighbor. As a longtime member of Carmel Baptist Church, she served in many roles including Sunday School Teacher, GA Leader and planned Wednesday night dinners.
Martha is survived by four children: Benita Summers (Cathy Sears), Reggie Summers, Icy McGinn (Matt McGinn) and Rick Summers (Karen Summers); six grandchildren: Joshua Hamilton, Elizabeth Yates, James McGinn, Hannah Childress, Nicole Drury and Tyler Summers; eight great-grandchildren: Jake Hamilton, Sam Hamilton, Emma Hamilton, Susie Conard, Sam McGinn, Benjamin Drury, Charlotte Drury and Wylie Summers. Martha is predeceased by two sisters: Mary Fitts and Millie McCoy.
A graveside service will be held at Harrison United Methodist Church, 15008 Lancaster Highway, Pineville, NC 28134 on Friday August 28, 2020 at 11:00 am. If you prefer and in leu of flowers, please send donations to CUREPSP at their website www.psp.org
