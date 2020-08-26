1/1
Martha (Camp) Summers
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Camp Summers, 90, of Pineville, NC, wife of the late R. J. Summers, entered eternal rest on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

Our mother was born on January 29, 1930 to the late Horace and Lela Camp of Rutherfordton, NC. Her life was drastically altered at the age of two years old when her father was killed in a tragic accident while at work. From that time forward, along with her two older sisters, she was raised by her mother and grandmother. She graduated from RS Central High School in 1948 and soon completed her nurses training at Rutherfordton Memorial Hospital. On July 2, 1950, she and R. J. Summers were married and began their lives together in Charlotte, NC.

Martha was a devoted wife, a loving and nurturing mother and an excellent friend and neighbor. As a longtime member of Carmel Baptist Church, she served in many roles including Sunday School Teacher, GA Leader and planned Wednesday night dinners.

Martha is survived by four children: Benita Summers (Cathy Sears), Reggie Summers, Icy McGinn (Matt McGinn) and Rick Summers (Karen Summers); six grandchildren: Joshua Hamilton, Elizabeth Yates, James McGinn, Hannah Childress, Nicole Drury and Tyler Summers; eight great-grandchildren: Jake Hamilton, Sam Hamilton, Emma Hamilton, Susie Conard, Sam McGinn, Benjamin Drury, Charlotte Drury and Wylie Summers. Martha is predeceased by two sisters: Mary Fitts and Millie McCoy.

A graveside service will be held at Harrison United Methodist Church, 15008 Lancaster Highway, Pineville, NC 28134 on Friday August 28, 2020 at 11:00 am. If you prefer and in leu of flowers, please send donations to CUREPSP at their website www.psp.org.

For Facebook Live at 10:50 am on Friday, please click the following:

https://www.facebook.com/McEwen-Funeral-Service-Pineville-Chapel

Online condolences may be shared at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel
10500 Park Road
Charlotte, NC 28210
7045441412
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved