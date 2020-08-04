1/1
Martha T. Davis
1944 - 2020
Martha T. Davis, 75 went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 31, 2020 at her home after fighting a long battle with diabetes and heart issues. Mrs. Davis was born December 20, 1944 in Charlotte. She was preceded in death by her Father Horace K. Turner Sr. and Mother Ethel L. Turner along with brother Horace K. Turner Jr. and sister Mary T. Winecoff. She is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years Harold W. Davis; sons, Duane Davis and Joey Davis, 1 grandson and 2 great grandchildren. She retired from Eckerd Drugs after many years of service. She was a dedicated wife and Mother with a loving and giving heart. She loved cooking, her flowers, gardening and square dancing with her husband and friends. The family will receive friends at Hunter Acres Baptist Church, 4520 Heman Dr., Charlotte, NC 28269. 1:00pm Wednesday, August 5, 2020. A celebration of life will follow at 2:00pm with Pastor Don Newell officiating. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens in Charlotte. End of life home care graciously provided by Hospice of Charlotte and her niece Cathy Winecoff Paxton. Flowers may be sent to: Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home, 16901 Old Statesville Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078. Online condolences and memories may be shared at kepnerfh.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home
16901 Old Statesville Road
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 892-9669
