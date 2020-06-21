Martha Glaser Thomas, 82, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Levine & Dickson Hospice House at Aldersgate in Charlotte, NC. She was born March 19, 1938 in Bellaire, Ohio to the late Herbert and Mary Ann Houston Glaser. Following her graduation from St. John Central High School, she attended Ohio University.
Martha was first and foremost a dedicated mother to her children. She treasured and embraced every moment with them. Martha especially loved her role as Mimi to her grandchildren.
Martha and Laddy raised their family in State College, Pennsylvania. She was a lover of all things Penn State - especially Penn State basketball and football where her tailgates were legendary - and a second mom to so many: neighborhood kids, friends of her own kids, and Penn State students and athletes who would show up regularly for meals and/or a place to stay if they were unable to travel home over breaks. Martha relied on her Catholic faith to make this world a better place. And she did. She played a mean game of bridge and could also tell a story better than most.
Martha is survived by her beloved husband of nearly sixty years, Laddy; children, Ann Henegar and husband, Ed, of Charlotte, NC, Michael and wife, Britt, of Raleigh, NC and Jill Tierney and husband, Peyton, of Lexington, KY; grandchildren, Guille, Luke, and Millan Henegar; Cooper and Elizabeth Thomas, and Chardy Tierney; forty-four nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Susan Glaser. Martha was preceded in death by her sisters, Ginny Zachar, Alma Jackson, Margaret Martin, Patricia Curran, Kathleen Brady and her brother, John Glaser.
The family wishes to thank her loving caregivers, Ebony, Etta, Julia, Patricia and Sandy, as well as Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region and the Aldersgate community for their support and compassionate care.
A private funeral mass will be held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Catholic Church, Attn: Tonya Grimm, 3745 Tallman Avenue, Bellaire, Ohio 43906.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 21, 2020.