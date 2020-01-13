Martha Todd Dukes, 92, passed away Saturday afternoon, January 11, 2020.
Born in Charlotte, NC on November 15, 1927, she was the daughter of the late John Harry Todd and Maude Simpson Todd.
Martha graduated from Central High School, attended Kings College, worked for Travelers Insurance and retired as a secretary from Garinger High School.
She was a longtime member of Wesley Heights Methodist Church and Memorial United Methodist Church.
Preceding Martha in death were her husband, Francis Cameron Dukes; an infant daughter, Mary Catherine Dukes and her brother, Bill Todd.
Survivors include her daughters, Brenda Williams (Stanley), Anne King, and Frances James (Frankie); 5 grandchildren, Michael Williams (Chrissy), Robyn Walker, Wendy Williams (Claudine), Jennifer Nichol (Matt) and Jessica Honeycutt; 6 great-grandchildren, Ryan Walker, Taylor Allred, Gracie Williams, Cameron Nichol, Colt Nichol and Josie Honeycutt.
Funeral services are planned for 2:00 pm Wednesday January 15, 2020 at Wilson Funeral & Cremation Service, 5301 Albemarle Rd., Charlotte, NC 28212. Friends may visit with the family from 1 to 2 pm at the funeral home.
Committal services and burial will take place in Sharon Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be made at www.wilsonfuneralservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 13, 2020