Martha Harrison Waters February 28, 1940 - February 24, 2020 RALEIGH - Martha Harrison Waters died on February 24, 2020. She was 79 years old, just 4 days shy of her 80th birthday. A long-time resident of Raleigh, she was born in Thomasville, North Carolina, graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a degree in Radio, Television and Motion Pictures, and proceeded to work in the communications field for over 30 years. In her first job out of college as a copywriter at WBT Radio in Charlotte, she met her best friend and love of her life, Ben Waters, a television reporter at the time. Married in 1965, they lived in Charlotte, High Point, Toledo, Ohio and New Orleans, Louisiana before moving home to North Carolina in 1977 where she worked as an account executive and officer for Epley Associates Public Relations. She later was a public relations consultant for several non-profit organizations and taught English as a second language to international students at Berlitz. Martha believed that "unto whom much is given, much is expected." A Rotarian for over 20 years, she served as bulletin editor, secretary and president of Crabtree Rotary, receiving a Distinguished Service Award in 2012. Over the years, she also served as treasurer and chairman of the Clarence E. Lightner Foundation Endowment Fund, chair of the Raleigh City Museum, and president of the Public Relations Society of America, North Carolina Chapter. Martha was also previously a member of the Clarence E. Lightner Y Achievers Advisory Board, a member of the Board of Directors of International Focus, Inc, Alice Aycock Poe Center for Health Education, the Raleigh Symphony and Find My Child. Martha was twice named Rotarian of the Year, was named Volunteer of the Year by the Raleigh City Museum (2003 and 2006) and Poe Center for Health Education (2002), was named Teacher of the Year at Berlitz, and received a "Communicator of the Year" award from the Raleigh Public Relations Society. She said of her titles and awards, "I just show up." An active member of Edenton Street United Methodist Church, Martha served on the Wedding and History Committees and was a member of the Foundry Fellowship Sunday School class and Dwell Bible study. She was especially privileged to work with a Congolese war refugee family she met through the church. Martha was "keeper of the aprons" for an informal international ladies' luncheon group, enjoyed trying new recipes, reading mysteries, mall and lake walking, and writing poetry on her deck. Taking courses and trips through the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at North Carolina State University provided her with much enjoyment. Of all her activities, however, the one Martha enjoyed most in later years was spending time with her granddaughter, Ava, and shamelessly sharing Ava's accomplishments and sayings. Martha ("Gaga") is survived by Ava, daughter Kim, son-in-law Wayne, three step-grandchildren, Elyse Whitehead (Todd), Brandon Grant (Savi), and Jessie Grant, two step-great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Henry Whitehead, brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Jeanie Harrison, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bill and Pat Waters, and several nieces and nephews. Martha was preceded in death by her husband Ben, and sister and brother-in-law Sara and Steve Eller. A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 2, at 2:00 p.m. at Edenton Street United Methodist Church, Raleigh, North Carolina. The family will receive friends at the church following the service. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Edenton Street United Methodist Church (Doorstep Ministry), 228 W. Edenton Street, Raleigh, North Carolina 27603, the Ben Waters Memorial Scholarship at Wake Tech Community College Foundation, 9101 Fayetteville Road, Raleigh, North Carolina 27603, or a . Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Rotary International Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

