Rev. Martin L. Walters, Jr. passed away on Sunday morning March 10, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Anson County, NC, the son of the late Elsie Preslar Walters and Martin L. Walters, Sr. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Wentz Walters, a son, David Walters, and a brother, Duran Walters.



A funeral service will be held at 2 o'clock on Saturday afternoon March 16, 2019 at the Neuse Baptist Church, Wake Forest, NC, and 2:30 Sunday afternoon March 17, 2019 at the Sheets Memorial Baptist Church in Lexington, NC. Between these two congregations, Rev. Walters served as pastor for nearly three decades. Burial will follow at the Forest Hills Memorial Park in Lexington, NC.



Rev. Walters is survived by his children and their spouses, Joe and Dawn Walters of Wake Forest, Johnny and Paula Walters of Louisburg, Kathy and Robert Bailey of Wake Forest, and Karen Walters of Wake Forest; grandchildren, Christopher, Benjamin Walters, Emily Walters Parnell; Sophie, Luci, and Keegan Walters; David, Lauryn, Aaron, and Elizabeth Bailey; sisters, Carolyn W. Williams of Greenville, SC, Vivian Brooks of Charlotte, NC, Joyce Taylor of Rock Hill, SC; brothers, Kenneth Walters of Rock Hill, SC, and Dwight Walters of Rabun Gap, GA.



In addition to being an amazing son, husband, father, and brother, Rev. Walters was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, and most importantly, was a minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ for over four decades. He helped to establish many missions' boards, and in his later years served as a representative for the International Board of Jewish Missions.



Memorial contributions can be made to the International Board of Jewish Missions (IBJM), PO Box 1386, Hixson, TN 37343.



Friends may visit with the family from 6-8 Friday evening March 15, 2019 at Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center Wake Forest, NC. (919-556-5811)



