Martin Lane Rivens
1957 - 2020
Martin Lane Rivens, 62, of Charlotte, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center. Rivens was a Class of 1975 graduate of North Mecklenburg High School and a class of 1979 graduate of Garner Webb College where he was an All American baseball player. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 23rd. Viewing, 11 am-1pm, Service, 1 pm at The City Church, 11901 Sam Furr Rd, Huntersville. W.H.Bryant, A.E. Grier & Sons Funeral Home, Mooresville, NC is serving the Rivens Family.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 22, 2020.
July 22, 2020
Earth has no sorrow that heaven can not heal. Praying God’s covering and peace over his family
Myra Dargins
Family
