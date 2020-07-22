Martin Lane Rivens, 62, of Charlotte, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center. Rivens was a Class of 1975 graduate of North Mecklenburg High School and a class of 1979 graduate of Garner Webb College where he was an All American baseball player. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 23rd. Viewing, 11 am-1pm, Service, 1 pm at The City Church, 11901 Sam Furr Rd, Huntersville. W.H.Bryant, A.E. Grier & Sons Funeral Home, Mooresville, NC is serving the Rivens Family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 22, 2020.