Martin Mueller
1949 - 2020
Martin Mueller
May 31, 1949 - November 30, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Born 5/31/49 in Pittsburgh, Pa. to his loving belated parents William T. Mueller,Jr. and Catherine Mary O'Hanlon Mueller.
Funeral arrangements are unusual during "The Time of COVID". The family plans on a small family service followed by his burial at Sunset Memory Garden. The family plan to have a loving and fun celebration of his wonderful life in Spring 2021. Time to be announced.
To read the full obituary and leave the family your condolences, please visit www.HankinsandWhittington.com.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hankins & Whittington
1111 East Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28203
(704) 315-6241
