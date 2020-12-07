Martin Mueller
May 31, 1949 - November 30, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Born 5/31/49 in Pittsburgh, Pa. to his loving belated parents William T. Mueller,Jr. and Catherine Mary O'Hanlon Mueller.
Funeral arrangements are unusual during "The Time of COVID". The family plans on a small family service followed by his burial at Sunset Memory Garden. The family plan to have a loving and fun celebration of his wonderful life in Spring 2021. Time to be announced.
