Marvin Bagwell Jr (Sunny) 76, passed away peacefully, June 27, 2019 after declining health with Parkinson's and dementia.



Marvin was born July 19, 1942 in Greenville, SC to the late Marvin and Mary Bagwell. He graduated from Greenville High School and he attended the University of South Carolina and Palmer School of Business in Columbia SC. He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life Jean Penland, August 19, 1961.



Marvin had a very successful career as a commercial insurance broker. He worked for Sedgwick James and Marsh and McClennan before retiring. He not only took pride in his business, but truly valued the friends he made during his time in business. After retirement he moved to Ocean Isle Beach, NC for a few years but then made Blowing Rock, NC his final resting place.



Marvin loved his Lord and his family. He is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years Jean, his daughter Pam Guice (Hal) of Fort Mill SC and his daughter Julie O'Bryan (Jeff) of Blowing Rock, NC. He adored his 4 grandchildren, Andrew and Stephen Guice of Charlotte, NC and Kyle and Katie O'Bryan of Blowing Rock NC. and brother Eddie Bagwell (Kathy) of Greenville, SC.



Marvin had many interests over the years. He was an avid runner and he enjoyed boating and fishing. He was very involved with his church Mt. Vernon. He loved his church and church family. He was known and loved for his quick wit and sense of humor. He was on the board of Hope Pregnancy Center and volunteered with Hebron Ministries in Boone.



A service in celebration of Marvin's life will be held June 29, 2019 at 3:00pm at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 3505 Bamboo Road, Boone NC 28607. Visitation will precede the service at Mt Vernon beginning at 1:30pm.



Our many thanks to the staff of Deerfield Assisted Living and Hospice for the love and care he received.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Pregnancy Center, 208 Howard St, Boone, NC 28607 or Hebron Colony Ministries, 356 Old Turnpike Road



Boone, NC 28607



