Marvin Barman
October 7, 1936 - November 16, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Marvin, 84, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, in Charlotte. He was in the company of his son, Joel and daughter-in-law, Joanna in the hospital medical staff's very capable hands.
Born October 7, 1936, in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, he was the son of the late Louis and Helen Barman. Marvin grew up in Williamsburg, where he graduated from Boys High School in Bedford-Stuyvesant. After high school, he earned an accounting degree at the City College of New York. Marvin began his career as an accountant before moving to troubled asset management, where he caught the eye of a recruiter from North Carolina National Bank. Marvin moved his family to Charlotte in 1974 and retired from NationsBank in 1997.
After "retirement," Marvin hung out his shingle to consult with financial companies helping recover troubled assets. It was the same work as he had done before but now as a "hired gun." It kept him busy through his final retirement in 2010.
Marvin was a lifelong Brooklyn Dodgers fan and enjoyed the memories of the Dodgers winning the 1955 World Series. When the Dodgers left Brooklyn, he dropped his fandom until the 1962 New York Mets played their first game. He attended many games at Shea Stadium with his children and even traveled with the family to Atlanta to see the Mets after moving to Charlotte. Marvin attended his only World Series game in 1986 when his family bought him a ticket for Game 2 as a 50th birthday present.
After moving to Charlotte, Marvin made an impact when he became president of Temple Israel. After his term, Marvin remained active with the Temple, including with the construction of a new building and the move to its current location.
Marvin is survived by his three children, Scott Barman (Linda) of Rockville, MD; H. Joel Barman (Joanna) of Indian Trail, NC; and David Barman (Keren) of Miami Beach, FL; grandchildren, Binyomin, Eliezer, Jacob, and Emma; and his older sister, Shirley Oliner of Rockville Centre, NY. There are many other family and friends who will miss him.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorri and brother, William.
A private funeral service will be held at Beth Moses Cemetery on Long Island for immediate family members.
For those wishing to send memorial gifts, Marvin would like you to consider the Temple Israel Education Fund (templeisraelnc.org
), Temple Israel Endowment Fund, Temple Israel Social Action Fund, or the Jewish Family Services Food Pantry (templeisraelnc.org/jfs-food-pantry.html
).
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com
.