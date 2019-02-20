Marvin C. Jamison

Marvin C Jamison, 79, went to be with The Lord on Sunday, February 17, 2019.

Visitation will take place at McEwen Funeral Service, 10500 Park Road, Charlotte on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 6-9pm. Memorial Service will be held at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 211 Marvin Road, Indian Land on Friday, February 22, 2019 beginning at 7pm with visitation and fellowship to follow.

McEwen Funeral Services
5716 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC 28212
(704) 334-6421
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 20, 2019
