Mr. Marvin Nebraska Frazier (71) of Charlotte, NC passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019.
The seventh child of Clarence T. and Ethel Mae Robinson Frazier, Marvin was born on March 9, 1948. He retired from Roto-Rooter as a plumber after 37 years of service. He treasured his time with family and loved fishing and NASCAR. Marvin was a loving, caring and fun man to be around.
Marvin is survived by his son James Evans (Yolanda) and two grandsons James Jr, Roosevelt and granddaughter Shalanda; daughter Jennifer McCauley and grandson Jordan and granddaughter Kyndall; sisters Maudie Brantley (Nathaniel) of New York, Mildred Gordon (Jack) of Charlotte, Louvenia Frazier of Charlotte and Doris Johnson (Lecovie) of Durham; brothers Heyward Frazier (Joanne) of Waxhaw, Otis Frazier (Lutricia) of Charlotte and Eugene Frazier (Yolanda) of Durham and sisters in law Sandy and Shirley Frazier.
He is preceded in death by his beloved companion and partner Petrovia "Babe" Wentz, his loving parents Clarence and Ethel Mae Robinson Frazier and brothers Hazel and Wardell Frazier.
The family will greet friends on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 5-9pm at McEwen Funeral Service located at 5716 Monroe Road in Charlotte. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday at 2pm at McEwen Funeral Service with interment at Sharon Memorial Park.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.McEwen FS.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 9, 2019