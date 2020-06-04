Marvin Rayford Wynn, Jr., 78, of Stanley, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Novant Huntersville Medical Center. He was born on November 4, 1941 in Washington D.C. to the late Marvin and Nell Wynn.
Marvin was in the trucking industry for the Carolinas over 50 years. He loved his UNC tar heels, Carolina Panthers, and playing golf with his longtime friends at Eastwood and Larkhaven. But what he loved the most was spending time with his family who were closest to him.
In addition to his parents, Marvin is predeceased by his sisters, Virginia Wohlbruck and Ann Neal.
Marvin is survived by his wife of 56 years, Maxine Wynn; daughter, Rhonda Mincey (Lee) of Indiana; son, Randy Wynn (Shari) of Denver; and grandchildren, Jamie, David, Peyton, Addison, Conner, and Andrew.
A memorial service will be 2 PM on Friday, June 5, 2020, at James Funeral Home. A visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at 1 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Liver Foundation, liverfoundation.org
James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 4, 2020.