Marvourleen MathiasSeptember 17, 1933 - December 3, 2020Davidson, North Carolina - Marvourleen Carolyn Winslow Mathias of The Pines in Davidson, NC passed peacefully away on December 3, 2020. She was born on September 17, 1933 in Elizabeth City, NC, the daughter the late of Harry Lee and Helen Winslow.Marvourleen is preceded in death by her brother Douglas Winslow and sister Loretta Winslow Tower.She is survived by her husband of 66 years, G. Dodson Mathias of The Pines in Davidson NC, her son, Jonathan Mathias of Tallahassee FL, sisters-in-law Betty Winslow and Doris Ferribee and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.Marvourleen graduated from Elizabeth City High School in 1951 then went on to Norfolk General Hospital School of Nursing, graduating as a Registered Nurse in 1954. One of the many highlights of her nursing career was leading the Pediatric Clinic at Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, NC.Marvourleen was an avid reader and Orchid gardener, often belonging to several book and garden clubs at the same time. She was a long time member of the Fairview Moravian Church in Winston-Salem, NC and for the past 20 years, a member of Davidson United Methodist Church in Davidson, NCMarvourleen loved to travel with her husband and one of her all-time fondest memories was a trip to Vancouver, BC where she enjoyed the flower gardens at Butchart Gardens.In light of the current conditions preventing a gathering of loved ones, a private service was held at James Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Davidson United Methodist Church.The body will be interred at West Lawn Cemetery mausoleum in Elizabeth City, NC.James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.