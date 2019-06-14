Sister Mary Agnes Solari, a Sister of Mercy for 70 years, departed this life June 11, 2019 in
Sacred Heart Convent, Belmont, N.C. She was born in Richmond, Virginia, the youngest of four children. Her parents, Frank Solari and Agnes Feeney Solari and her sisters, Jean and Mary preceded her in death. She is survived by her brother, Frank Solari and sister-in-law, Joan, fifteen nieces and nephews, and several great nieces and nephews. She is the cousin of Abbot Placid Solari, OSB of Belmont Abbey and Fr. James Solari, Chaplain at Maryfield, High Point, North Carolina.
In 1949 she entered the Sisters of Mercy with eleven other young women. This was the
beginning of the now famous 49ers. Thus began her 70 years of commitment to religious life, a
life of prayer, ministry, and not to be overlooked ,a time of companionship interspersed with
joy..
She graduated from St. Gertrude's High School in Richmond and earned her baccalaureate
degree from Belmont Abbey College and her master's degree in education and supervision
from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.
Sister was a well-known and popular teacher at St. Patrick's School, Charlotte, St. Michael's in
Gastonia, St Mary's in Wilmington and Our Lady of Lourdes, Raleigh. She was Principal in the
Charlotte, Raleigh and Asheville schools. Completing years of teaching, she attended Seattle
University in Washington to prepare for an extended ministry. In 1979 she worked in campus
ministry in the University of North Carolina Charlotte and Central Piedmont Community
College. Her commitment to teaching continued and she tutored students at the Evelyn Mack
Day School in Charlotte.
Her service to the Sisters of Mercy included her time as Director of Formation and Novices. She
was also was named a trustee of Sacred Heart College, Belmont, North Carolina.
Sister Mary Agnes was known and cherished for her sense of humor. She brought joy and
surprises to her settings and friends. She could sing and play the violin . She loved animals of all
kinds, except bugs. She was famous for her pet pig. One year she was given a baby pig by her
pastor, not realizing the pig would grow. The pig enjoyed convent living until the time came for
him to be given to a farmer where he would have pig peers. This little pig, that grew to be a big
pig brought, among other things, many laughs and a sweet memory of Agnes.
Her motto in religious life is "What is This To Eternity?" She wrote her meaning of this-"In bad
times-with help, we can get through it- don't give up. In good times-don't get too caught up
that you lose sight of what's important."
The sharing of memories will be Friday, June 14, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. The Mass of the
Resurrection will be Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., Sacred Heart Chapel,
Belmont, N.C. Burial will be at Belmont Abbey cemetery. Memorials may be sent to the Sisters
of Mercy, 500 Sacred Heart Circle, Belmont, N.C. 281012. Arrangements are made by McLean
Funeral Home, Belmont.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 14, 2019