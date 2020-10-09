Mary Alice Hall, 99, was granted her angel wings on October 5, 2020 and left this earth to join the Lord, family and friends in heaven. Her final days were spent surrounded by family.
Mary Alice Hall was born on September 8, 1921, in New Orleans, LA. She was the oldest of four children. She attended St. Stephens Catholic High School in New Orleans and later graduated from a finishing school.
Mary Alice was a devout Catholic with several of her immediate family devoting their life to the religious order.
As a young woman she lived through the depression and World War II in which she served in the USO as a nurse's aide.
Mary Alice met her husband, William R. Hall (Billy) , prior to the War. After three years at war, Billy returned and they married in 1946.
They lived in New Orleans where the family grew with the births of Barry, Donna, Marsha, Bryan, Gregory, and Timothy. In 1964, the family relocated to Charlotte.
Mary Alice was always very active in the church community while serving as the co-chair of the St. Vincent de paul Society where they serviced the poor members of the parish. She loved Charlotte and it became her home.
In 1978 the family moved to Spring, Texas. She was active in Christ the Good Shepard Catholic Church where she shared many of her talents.
Mary Alice lost her first husband, Billy, in 1988. Six years later she remarried to Warner Hambleton (Ham) and in turn the couple moved back to Charlotte to be closer to Mary's family. Mary and Ham enjoyed their time together as they traveled and spent much time with her grandchildren.
Mary Alice will be dearly missed and loved forever. She is survived by her children and their spouses: daughter, Donna and Dr. Gary Whitlock; daughter, Marsha and Charlie Hartman; son, Bryan and Kay Hall; Dr. Gregory Hall and Paige; and son, Dr. Timothy Hall and Amanda, as well as 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Monday, October 12, 2020 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 3016 Providence Road, Charlotte by Father Frank O'Rourke, Celebrant for the immediate family only.
Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28226.
