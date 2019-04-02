Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Alice "Alice" White. View Sign

Mary Alice White, 99 of Pineville, NC, died peacefully March 28, 2019 at The Haven-Pineville. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 65 years, Harold L White, who passed away in 2010.



A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Friday April 5, 2019 at Our Lady Of The Assumption Catholic Church, Rev. Philip Scarcella will be officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Internment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery.



Mary Alice was born December 17, 1919 to Joseph and Julia Rogers in Taunton, MA. After marrying, she and husband Harold moved to Charlotte over 70 years ago. She was a long time member of Our Lady of The Assumption Catholic Church in Charlotte.



She was a retiree of Bank of America in the Trust Department and well known there as far back as the NCNB days. She had such a sparkling loving personality and made friends wherever she went. Alice and Harold were a dedicated couple in love and enjoyed playing golf and traveling in their retirement.



She is survived by her nephews, Charles Rogers of MA, Paul Rogers of NH, and nieces, Joann Lynch of RI, Geraldine Granger of MA and extended family in Charlotte, Florida, and Georgia.



Memorials may be made to Our Lady of The Assumption Catholic Church; 4207 Shamrock Dr. Charlotte, NC 28215.



Arrangements are in the care of McEwen Funeral home in Pineville (704)544-1412.

