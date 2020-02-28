Ms. Mary Ann Lane Holbrook, 76, of Charlotte, NC passed away February 25, 2020 at her residence.
Born November 3, 1943 in Rowan County she was the daughter of the late Douglas Hagg Lane and Mary Krider Graham Lane.
Ms. Holbrook became a registered nurse as a second career at the age of 47 after graduating from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing and remained in nursing until her passing, specializing in Oncology. Ms. Holbrook was an avid reader and Carolina Panthers fan.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Lynn Weaver Pittman (Michael) of Greer, SC, Susan Weaver Clements (Curt) of Roanoke, VA; sister, Elizabeth "Libby" Lane Cline (Eddie) of Durham, NC; and granddaughter, Katelyn Pittman.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1PM in the Summersett Memorial Chapel. Visitation will follow the service at Summersett Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 1901 Brunswick Ave #100, Charlotte, NC 28207.
