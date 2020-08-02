Mary Ann LeGrand, 96, a native Charlottean, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Sunrise Assisted Living Center on Providence. A graveside service will take place on Monday, Aug. 3rd at 11:30 AM at Sunset Memory Garden, Lawyers Rd, Mint Hill. Mrs. LeGrand was preceded in death by her husband William, son William T. LeGrand, grandsons Rodney Stegall and Patrick LeGrand She is survived by her daughters Katherine Stegall, Karen Wyatt, long time friend Ed Wood. Also surviving are her 3 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren Condolences and a complete obituary may be found at carolinafuneral.com
. Carolina Funeral Service & Cremation Center is entrusted with the arrangements