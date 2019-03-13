Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Mullaney. View Sign

Mary Ann Mullaney, passed away early March 11th, 2019 in Belaire Health Care Center, Gastonia, NC, after a short illness. She was a resident of Charlotte, NC.



Miss Mullaney was born in Scranton, PA and was a daughter of the late Vincent M. and Mary R. Scanlon Mullaney. She was graduated from St. Paul's High School, Scranton, and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Dietetics from Marywood College, Scranton.



She completed her dietetic internship at the Mayo Clinic's St. Mary's Hospital, Rochester, MN. She was a registered dietitian (R.D.) at the Veterans' Hospital, Coatesville, PA. She also held dietetic positions in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, West Virginia, Virginia and New York before retirement.



Miss Mullaney was a member of St. Gabriel's Roman Catholic Church, Charlotte, and had been a member and officer with the Ladies Auxiliary to the Ancient Order of Hibernians.



Her marriage to the late Dr. Anthony C Gigliotti ended in divorce. She is survived by her daughter, Jude Harding, and her husband, Michael of Huntersville, NC, her son, Anthony E Gigliotti, and wife, Stephanie of Gastonia. She also is survived by grandsons, Nicholas and Aaron Gigliotti, and granddaughter, Samantha Gigliotti, all of Gastonia. Also surviving is her sister, Rose Mullaney Murphy, and her husband, Dr. James Murphy of Woodbridge, VA, and their children, Philip J. Murphy and his wife Jennifer of Fort Mill, SC, and Erin Murphy Ijams and her husband Paul of Laurel, MD. Miss Mullaney also is survived by her sister-in-law, Lillian Gigliotti of Bethesda, MD and brother-in-law, George Gigliotti of Las Vegas and his son, Luigi and step-children, Gregory, Paul and Loretta.



A Memorial Service will be held at 2 pm on Friday, March 15, 2019 in the chapel of Harry & Bryant, 500 Providence Rd., Charlotte. The family will receive friends following the service.



Memorial contributions may be made to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.



