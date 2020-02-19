Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Neilson Frantz. View Sign Service Information J. B. Tallent Funeral Service & Crematory 1937 North Sharon Amity Road Charlotte , NC 28205 (704)-567-1500 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ann Neilson Frantz, age 85 passed away February 16, 2020 at Atrium Pineville after a period of declining health surrounded by her devoted husband and her children. Over the last days of her life Mary Ann had time with her husband, each of her five children, grandchildren that could reach her, family and friends. She always desired this and by the grace of God this was granted to her. Mary Ann was born May 14, 1934 at Mercy Hospital in Charlotte to Alexander Joseph and Etta Catherine Jones Neilson. She is survived by her husband of 63 years Edward Paul Frantz; children Edward Paul Jr. and wife Janine, Michael Joseph and wife Connie, Catherine Marie Erbacher and husband Kurt , Maureen Elizabeth McClintock and husband Joe, and Eileen Patrice Wille and fiance Greg Mudrey; siblings Kathleen Potter and Patricia Neilson; sisters in law Phyllis Naughton Neilson, Carrie Langston Neilson, Ann Frantz, Carol Frantz and brother in law Tony Frantz; many nieces and nephews and the absolute joys of her life her 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Mary Ann is predeceased by her parents; brothers John, Joseph, Father Kieran Neilson, OSB; father and mother-in-law Anthony Peter and Catherine Frantz; brother in law the Honorable Judge Robert D. Potter; niece Kathleen Neilson and nephew Brendan Neilson. Until her passing she lived with her husband in the Montclaire Neighborhood where they raised 5 children.



Though no longer with us she prepared us to continue the journey trusting the power of faith, hope and love.



Scheduled Events at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church



Friday, February 21, 2020



Rosary : 9:30 AM



Funeral Mass : 10:15 AM



Reception to follow at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.



Burial at Belmont Abbey for immediate family only.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the St Vincent de Paul Society are welcome.



For more detailed information please visit

