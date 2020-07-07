Mary Ann Carpenter Sartain ,91, died peacefully on Sunday July 5,2020. She was born in Mt. Airy, NC on October 21, 1928 to J.A. (Gus) and Marie Carpenter. She was predeceased by her husband A.O. (Pete) Sartain and only sister Sarah Carpenter Scarborough.
She was the proud mother of three- Kathy Sartain Judge (Larry) of Pawleys Island, SC; David Allen Sartain (Cindy) of Indian Trail and Joseph Alfred (Jane) of Elkin, NC. She was prouder still of her 5 grandchildren- Sarah Lumpkin (Scott), Lizzie Morris(David), Emmy Baucom (Kyle), Tate Sartain and Lily Sartain- and her three great grandchildren- Owen, Vera and Tripp.
Mary Ann graduated from Monroe High School (Walter Bickett) and Presbyterian School of Nursing. She was an RN at Ellen Fitzgerald and Monroe Hospitals. Later she worked for the Monroe School System and the Union County Library. She was a long time member of Central United Methodist Church and the DAR. Much of her time was spent being Mom to her three active children. She was a Scout leader, hauled horses to shows across the state, drove kids to summer camp( picked up homesick kids from summer camps) and was a volunteer for every bake sale and fundraiser. These traditions continued with her annual "Grandma Trips" with her grandchildren. Her family was her love and she could never do enough for them
As a lifelong Monroe resident, friends were plentiful. Her bridge club met for over 40 years and she was a long-time member of the Sorosis Book Club. Rarely did she miss a meeting of the Thursday Breakfast Club at The Palace Restaurant where the problems of the world were solved.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Union County Public Library, 316 E. Windsor Street, Monroe, NC 28112 or Central United Methodist Church, 801 S. Hayne Street, Monroe NC 28112.
