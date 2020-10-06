On Sept. 30th, 2020 Mary Ann Scoggins, 91, left her earthly home to be received into the open arms of Jesus after a short health struggle, passing at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis, NC.
Mary Ann was born on September 15,1929 in Charlotte to the parents of the late Roy Wilson Stephens & Maggie Hoyle Stephens. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Wade Stephens, sister Doris Simpson, first husband Billy Hampton Nash and second husband Albert Blaine Scoggins. She lived a full wholesome, caring, and devoted Christian life with over 60 years as a member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church in Charlotte.
Mary Ann started her career after graduating high school in bookkeeping and accounting at National Screen and then spent 29 years at Duncan Parnell where she retired from.
Mary Ann was a loving and compassionate person that was honest, kind, faithful and commitment to her family and friends. Everyone that knew Mary Ann loved being around her and believed her to be the sweetest person with a "never complain attitude". She loved to help others and served many years on various church committees, member of women's circle. Nana loved spending time with family and grandchildren growing up and seeing her great grandchildren brought a smile on her face and gave her the most pleasure in life! We will miss her gentle spirit and quiet strength.
Mary Ann is survived by her only son Kevin Nash and wife Sandra, of Concord, NC. Brother Donald Stephens and wife Gladys; grandchildren Tara Bean and husband Connor, Jared Nash and wife Emily, and great-grandchildren Asher & Kyson Bean. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends & family at McEwen Funeral Service Derita Chapel, 6300 Mallard Creek Road in Charlotte from 1 to 1:45pm on Saturday October 10th. A celebration of her life will follow at 2pm. Memorials can be sent to Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 6440 Old Statesville Rd, Charlotte NC 28269.
