Mary Ann Uhlan, 85, of Concord, NC passed away at her home on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 surrounded by her family.



Mary Ann Sadler was born on July 3, 1933 in Carlisle, PA to Mary Elizabeth Sadler and Robert Leroy Sadler. In the Fall of 1950, she joined the Teaching Fellows program at the Maryland State Teachers College at Towson (now Towson University). It was here at Towson where she met the handsome Eugene Uhlan in an astronomy class during her first year. The two fell in love and were married on June 25, 1955. Their marriage of nearly 64 years, together with the meticulous care provided by Gene during the last years of her life, serve as a testament to the beauty and power of love.



An educator for almost 30 years, Mary Ann served primarily as a fourth-grade teacher, and a middle school and high school guidance counselor. She was known to her co-workers and students as a caring, compassionate, and dedicated educator, always willing go the extra mile.



Mary Ann was also a gifted artist who loved to paint, travel, bake, and play cards. Her permanent smile and infectious laugh always filled the room and brought joy to everyone she encountered. A faithful member of Central United Methodist Church, she attended church until the end of her life.



Mary Ann is preceded in death by her parents Mary and Robert Sadler and her son-in-law John L. Jones. She is survived by her husband Dr. Eugene A. Uhlan; daughters Kathy (Leonard) Raskin, Dr. Janet (Jeff) Crook, and Dr. Susan Jones; grandchildren, Matthew Raskin, Katie (Ian) Richardson, Jonathan Crook, Laura Crook, Elizabeth Jones, Jennifer Jones, and Garrett Jones; and great-granddaughter, Isabella Rae Truitt.



A visitation will be held at 10:00 am at Central UMC in Concord, NC on Saturday, May 4, 2019 with a funeral following at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park.



Memorials may be made to Hospice of Charlotte, PO BOX 470408 Charlotte, NC 28247.



James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.





