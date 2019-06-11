Mary Anna Dunbar Cline (1928 - 2019)
Obituary
Mrs. Mary Anna Dunbar Cline, 90, of Concord, N.C. passed away June 8, 2019, with her family by her side.

She is survived by her three children Anne Dunbar Cline of Wrightsville Beach, Harold "Hal" William Cline, Jr. of Concord, and Ray William Cline of Greensboro.

The burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 13 at the Oakwood Cemetery in Concord. There will be receiving and a reception at the family home following the service and internment.

Wilkinson Funeral Home assisting the Cline family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 11, 2019
