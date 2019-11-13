Mary Anne Dale passed into the arms of her Heavenly Father early Sunday morning, November 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am Friday at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 8015 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy, Charlotte, NC 28277. Her family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Thursday at Heritage Funeral Home, 3700 Forest Lawn Drive, Matthews, NC 28277. For a complete biography and to leave condolences please visit www.heritagecares.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 13, 2019