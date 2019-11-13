Mary Anne Dale (1948 - 2019)
Service Information
Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews
3700 Forest Lawn Drive
Matthews, NC
28104
(704)-846-3771
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
St. Matthew Catholic Church
8015 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy
Charlotte, NC
View Map
Obituary
Mary Anne Dale passed into the arms of her Heavenly Father early Sunday morning, November 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am Friday at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 8015 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy, Charlotte, NC 28277. Her family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Thursday at Heritage Funeral Home, 3700 Forest Lawn Drive, Matthews, NC 28277. For a complete biography and to leave condolences please visit www.heritagecares.com

