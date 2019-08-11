Mrs. Pearce passed away peacefully in her home on the evening of August 4, 2019. She was born on July 4, 1932 to the late Mary Bundy Hood and John James Hood in Blenheim, Marlboro County, SC.
Mary Anne grew up in Lumberton, NC graduating from Sullins Academy in Bristol, VA. She attended UNCG in Greensboro, NC and University of SC.
She was the wife of the late Phillip Edwards Pearce.
She was a member of the Junior League of Charlotte, The German Club, The Charlotte Assembly and the Myers Park Methodist Church where she served on the alter guild.
Mary Anne is survived by her daughter Mary Pearce Wilson and her son Phillip Edwards Pearce, Jr. and his wife Sandy; son-in-law Bradley Barron Steele, her brother John James Hood Jr and his wife Patricia Morris Hood; 6 grandchildren Frances Wilson Sacripanti (Alex), Katherine Pearce Wilson, Mary Anne Pearce Copeland (Austin) Phillip Edwards Pearce III (Kaylie), Anna Steele Hodges (Brantley), and Bradley Barron Steele, Jr; and 3 great grandchildren, Romeo Alexander Sacripanti Jr., Olivia Pearce Sacripanti and Amelia Joyce Copeland.
Mary Anne was preceded by her daughter Frances Pearce Steele.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Contributions may be made to Myer's Park United Methodist Church, Charlotte, North Carolina. Online condolences may be left at www.heritagecares.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 11, 2019