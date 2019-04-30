Mary Anne Wheat, 83, of Charlotte passed away April 26, 2019 at her residence. She was born on March 22, 1936 in High Point, NC to the late Spencer and Nettie Holston.
Survivors include her children, Candi Lethcoe (John), Tommy Wheat, and Billy Wheat (Trudi); brother, Jimmy Holston and wife Jennie; grandchildren, Shawn, Aaron, and Wyatt; and her best friend, Margie Ivester.
All services are private. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Stress Free Home Care.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 30, 2019