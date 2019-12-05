Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Barrett. View Sign Service Information Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service 4601 Freedom Drive Charlotte , NC 28208 (704)-395-0055 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Frances Nance Barrett, age 86 passed away peacefully at The Gardens of Taylor Glen on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, James Bryan Barrett.



Mrs. Barrett was a loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother. Born in Randolph County, she was the daughter of the late Robert Paul Nance and Beulah Strider Nance. Mrs. Barrett was a homemaker and a very talented seamstress. She was very active in her local church and was most recently a member of Pitts Baptist Church. She was a member of the Creative Crafters and the Women's Committee at The Gardens of Taylor Glen.



Mrs. Barrett is survived by two daughters, Susan G. Barrett and Victoria Lynn Deviney (Dan); three grandchildren, Brent A. Johnson, Meredith McGowan, and Christopher McGowan; two great granddaughters, Abigail Perez and Ariana Perez; and a son-in-law, Butch McGowan. She was predeceased by a daughter, Cynthia Barrett McGowan; and two sons, James Bryan Barrett, Jr. and Robert Keith Barrett. She also leaves behind an Uncle, Walter Strider "Mack" (Thelma) of Asheboro, NC; brother-law Joe Barrett, sisters-in-law, Jane Barrett (Joe), Linda Barrett Wright (Dale), Margaret Barrett Price (Kenneth); Dorothy Barrett, and Louise Barrett; and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all staff at The Gardens of Taylor Glen.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Pitts Baptist Church, 140 Pitts School Road NW, Concord, NC 28027 with private burial to follow in Capernaum Cemetery in Waco. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at the church prior to the funeral service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.



Condolences may be expressed to the family online at



Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service

Mary Frances Nance Barrett, age 86 passed away peacefully at The Gardens of Taylor Glen on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, James Bryan Barrett.Mrs. Barrett was a loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother. Born in Randolph County, she was the daughter of the late Robert Paul Nance and Beulah Strider Nance. Mrs. Barrett was a homemaker and a very talented seamstress. She was very active in her local church and was most recently a member of Pitts Baptist Church. She was a member of the Creative Crafters and the Women's Committee at The Gardens of Taylor Glen.Mrs. Barrett is survived by two daughters, Susan G. Barrett and Victoria Lynn Deviney (Dan); three grandchildren, Brent A. Johnson, Meredith McGowan, and Christopher McGowan; two great granddaughters, Abigail Perez and Ariana Perez; and a son-in-law, Butch McGowan. She was predeceased by a daughter, Cynthia Barrett McGowan; and two sons, James Bryan Barrett, Jr. and Robert Keith Barrett. She also leaves behind an Uncle, Walter Strider "Mack" (Thelma) of Asheboro, NC; brother-law Joe Barrett, sisters-in-law, Jane Barrett (Joe), Linda Barrett Wright (Dale), Margaret Barrett Price (Kenneth); Dorothy Barrett, and Louise Barrett; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all staff at The Gardens of Taylor Glen.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Pitts Baptist Church, 140 Pitts School Road NW, Concord, NC 28027 with private burial to follow in Capernaum Cemetery in Waco. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at the church prior to the funeral service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.forestlawnwest.com Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close