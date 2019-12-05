Mary Frances Nance Barrett, age 86 passed away peacefully at The Gardens of Taylor Glen on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, James Bryan Barrett.
Mrs. Barrett was a loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother. Born in Randolph County, she was the daughter of the late Robert Paul Nance and Beulah Strider Nance. Mrs. Barrett was a homemaker and a very talented seamstress. She was very active in her local church and was most recently a member of Pitts Baptist Church. She was a member of the Creative Crafters and the Women's Committee at The Gardens of Taylor Glen.
Mrs. Barrett is survived by two daughters, Susan G. Barrett and Victoria Lynn Deviney (Dan); three grandchildren, Brent A. Johnson, Meredith McGowan, and Christopher McGowan; two great granddaughters, Abigail Perez and Ariana Perez; and a son-in-law, Butch McGowan. She was predeceased by a daughter, Cynthia Barrett McGowan; and two sons, James Bryan Barrett, Jr. and Robert Keith Barrett. She also leaves behind an Uncle, Walter Strider "Mack" (Thelma) of Asheboro, NC; brother-law Joe Barrett, sisters-in-law, Jane Barrett (Joe), Linda Barrett Wright (Dale), Margaret Barrett Price (Kenneth); Dorothy Barrett, and Louise Barrett; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all staff at The Gardens of Taylor Glen.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Pitts Baptist Church, 140 Pitts School Road NW, Concord, NC 28027 with private burial to follow in Capernaum Cemetery in Waco. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at the church prior to the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.forestlawnwest.com.
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 5, 2019