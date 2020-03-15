Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Barry Robinson Hemby. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-544-1412 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Hemby, age 100, of 11902 Elm Lane, died March 11, 2020.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday March 21st at Harrison United Methodist Church. There will be a reception following in Hammill Hall. Interment will be private.



Mrs. Hemby was born May 26, 1919 to the late Walter Stitt Robinson and Mary Jamison Robinson. She married Samuel E. "Shorty" Hemby on October 24, 1954 who predeceased her on May 23, 1965. She graduated from old Central High School in Charlotte and attended the Woman's College in Greensboro, which is now the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She was an avid sports fan, having played basketball in high school. She was a retiree of Duke Energy and a Mecklenburg County native.



Her life revolved around her children, grandchildren, siblings, church and friends. She was a loyal member all her life to Harrison United Methodist Church where she held various offices through the years. She was very active in the Chancel Choir, the prayer ministry and served in the church infant nursery for fifty-two years. In 1975 her church honored her by celebrating "Barry Hemby Day". In 1996 the United Methodist Women awarded her a Special Mission Recognition pin and in 1999 she received the honor of being named the Lay Person of the Year for that year.



Survivors include her sons, Dr. Samuel S. Hemby and wife Rita of Lakeland, FL and Donald T. Hemby and wife Carol of Fort Mill, SC; grandsons Samuel Jason Hemby, Stephen J, Hemby and wife Cassandra, Ryan Kyle Hemby and granddaughter Chelsea Lauren Hemby Moss. She is also survived by five great grandchildren Jason David Hemby, Kayla Rose Hemby, Greyson Tyler Hemby, Peyton Richard Moss and Kinley Bryn Moss.



She was predeceased by her sisters Louise Robinson, Elizabeth Robinson Houser and husband Paul, and Virginia Robinson Steele and husband Tobie. She was also predeceased by her brothers Dr. William J. Robinson and wife Jane, Dr. Walter Stitt Robinson and wife Connie, Thomas C. Robinson and wife Hazel ("Moe"), and a brother who died as an infant, James McClure Robinson.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harrison United Methodist Church, 15008 Lancaster Highway, Pineville, NC 28134.



Condolences may be offered at

