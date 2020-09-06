1/1
Mary Bess Richie Arnett
1924 - 2020
Mary Bess Ritchie Arnett, of Charlotte, after 95 wonderful years with us, died peacefully Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Left behind are family, friends, a legacy of generosity and compassion. Mary was predeceased by her daughter, Laura Lin Monnett and her husband Willard Warren Arnett. She is survived by her son, Laurence Leon Olive and his wife, Allison; six grandchildren, Allee Olive and her husband, Nick Wilkinson, Austin Olive, Addis Olive, Elizabeth Monnett and her husband, Gregg Stanley, Christopher Monnett and his wife, Lexi, Emily Monnett; and two nieces, Charleen Keith and Maxine Engen.

Mary was born on December 12, 1924, in Clinton, Mississippi. Following high school she attended Mississippi College and the University of Alabama. She later moved to North Carolina in 1954 and devoted her life to raising her two children. Once her children were in college, she decided to pursue a career as a court reporter which continued until her retirement. Following her retirement, she was still busy doing volunteer work for Crisis Assistance, The Urban Ministries Soup Kitchen and Friendship Trays. Mary was always concerned for those who were less fortunate and impressed upon her family the importance of philanthropic endeavors. She thoroughly enjoyed reading and keeping up with current events, which allowed her to debate about anyone on any topic.

Mary spent many years helping out with her grandchildren, yet also found time to travel most of North America and Europe. One constant in her life was her commitment to all her grandchildren.

The family is especially grateful for the care provided by Dottie, Robin, Jill, and Allison with Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region.

Services will be private at Covenant Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1000 E. Morehead St., Charlotte, NC 28204.

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service
1321 Berkeley Ave.
Charlotte, NC 28204
704-641-7606
