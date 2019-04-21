Mrs. Little, 68, passed April 12, 2019.
|
A service to celebrate her life will be held at Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel at 1PM on Friday, April 26, 2019 with inurnment to follow at Forest Lawn East Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or Charlotte Hospice and Palliative Care.
A full obituary and online condolences may be found at www.heritagecares.com
Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews
3700 Forest Lawn Drive
Matthews, NC 28104
704-846-3771
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 21, 2019