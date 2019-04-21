Mary Beth (Hall) Little (1951 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Beth (Hall) Little.

Mrs. Little, 68, passed April 12, 2019.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel at 1PM on Friday, April 26, 2019 with inurnment to follow at Forest Lawn East Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or Charlotte Hospice and Palliative Care.

A full obituary and online condolences may be found at www.heritagecares.com

logo
Funeral Home
Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews
3700 Forest Lawn Drive
Matthews, NC 28104
704-846-3771
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.