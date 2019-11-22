Guest Book View Sign Service Information Elliott Sons Funeral Home 2524 Lumpkin Road Augusta , GA 30906 (706)-793-0123 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Mary Blair Johnson went rest on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in Evans, GA.Born in Macon, GA on June 11, 1932, she was a beloved mother, grandmother and faithful wife. She was a University of Georgia graduate, class of 1954. Known as Mary Blair, Mama, and Gigi; she taught 4th grade for over 40 years, with the majority of her time at Myers Park Traditional Elementary School in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.She was a founding faculty member there and was recognized as Teacher of the Year. Even in her retirement, Mary Blair continued to receive visits, gifts and calls from her former students, some dating back to the 1950's. Mary Blair lived 87 years, battling Parkinson's Disease the last 15 years of her life. She is remembered for her resilience, courage, generosity and kindness to family and others. She was a long time member of the Sharing Class at Providence Baptist Church in Charlotte, NC. Her creativity, wit and way to find humor amid difficult circumstances inspired many who knew her. Her friendships spanned decades, including a lifetime with friends from her childhood.Mary Blair is preceded in death by her husband John Frank Johnson, Jr. Mary Blair is survived by her two children, daughter, Becky Bonin (Brandt) and son, James Barron Johnson (Estela Elizalde); grandchildren, Laura Bonin and Anne Blair Bonin; and sister, Margaret Bobo.The family will receive friends at Elliott Sons Funeral Home on Columbia Road on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4-6pm. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1pm at Clinton United Methodist Church, 110 Old Hwy 18, Gray, GA 31032. A special thank you to Regency Hospice, Just Like Family, and particularly Tammy Simmons, her devoted caregiver of 7 years. We love you.

